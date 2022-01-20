Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

