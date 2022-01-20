DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

