Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $30,157.72 and approximately $80.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

