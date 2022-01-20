Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $317.50 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.47 and a 200 day moving average of $393.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

