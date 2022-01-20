Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TACO shares. Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $454.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

