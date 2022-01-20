Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

