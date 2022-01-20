Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on WILYY. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

