Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARTNA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

