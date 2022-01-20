Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

