Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,470 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

