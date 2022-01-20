Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 595 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,776 shares of company stock worth $1,399,020. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

