Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,396,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

