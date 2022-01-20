Deutsche Bank AG Sells 452 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

