Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.74 ($54.26).

FRA FPE opened at €30.68 ($34.86) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($50.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.29.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

