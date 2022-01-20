DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.91 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. DEXTools has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $179,912.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,204,949 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.