DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 4% Higher

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. 1,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

