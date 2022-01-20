DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.48 and last traded at 5.41. 962,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,608,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.44 and its 200-day moving average is 8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $184,947,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in DiDi Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $98,957,000 after buying an additional 1,621,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

