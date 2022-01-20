Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $310,847,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,703,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,506. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

