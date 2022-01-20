Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

