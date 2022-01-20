Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,986. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

