Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,986. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

