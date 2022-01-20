Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.83. 5,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,256. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

