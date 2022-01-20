Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $541.00.
- 1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $470.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/31/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $520.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.
- 12/1/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $469.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.35.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
