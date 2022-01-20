Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $541.00.

1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $470.00.

1/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $520.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

12/1/2021 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $469.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.35.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

