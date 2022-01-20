DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 159,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 209,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DBL opened at $18.35 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

