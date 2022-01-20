Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $120.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,418.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,421.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.