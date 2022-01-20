Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $120.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,418.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,421.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

