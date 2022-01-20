DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.33

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 24007824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

