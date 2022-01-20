DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.67

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 1318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.