Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 222 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

American International Group stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

