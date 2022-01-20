Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $262.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $263.75 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

