Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

