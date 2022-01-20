Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.00

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 259268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.