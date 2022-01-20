DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DURECT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.