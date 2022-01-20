Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Shares of DT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

