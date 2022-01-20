E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

EL traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $310.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

