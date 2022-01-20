E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,013,025 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,013,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,901,000. Trip.com Group comprises 2.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $564,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,551,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,471,000 after buying an additional 1,789,806 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

