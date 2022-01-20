E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.94 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

