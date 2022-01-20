E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289,678. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

