E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 536,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,000. United States Brent Oil Fund comprises about 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 4.28% of United States Brent Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 392,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

BNO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 8,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,703. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

