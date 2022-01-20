E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 376,130 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 376,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

QFIN traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 20,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

