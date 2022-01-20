E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 8.9%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 285,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 193,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a market cap of C$146.23 million and a P/E ratio of -26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

