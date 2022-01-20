Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

