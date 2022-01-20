Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,076 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Portman Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 50.2% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SUMO stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

