Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $13.58 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

Shares of NVDA opened at $250.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

