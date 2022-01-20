Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,864 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE opened at $226.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

