Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,391 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of The Shyft Group worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

