Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $99.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.