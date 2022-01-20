Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

