East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Cut by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 3.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,563.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 228,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

