Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETW opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

