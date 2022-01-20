Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

